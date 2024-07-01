First FIR under new criminal law registered in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jul 1 (PTI) The first FIR under the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) in Ranchi was registered by the Kotwali police on Monday, a police officer said.

The case was registered under BNS 303 and 305, which are related to theft, following a complaint by one Rashmi Kumari Choudhary on Monday morning, he said.

Three new criminal laws came into effect in the country on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

"We have lodged an FIR under sections 303 and 305 of BNS today. The FIR is related to theft in a shop," Kotwali police station in-charge Ranjit Kumar Sinha told PTI.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The complainant told police that when she reached to open her medicine shop, located at Shraddhanand Road in Upper Bazar on Monday morning, she found that the lock of the shutter was broken and cash in the cash box was also missing. Besides, silver coins in the box were also missing. PTI SAN SAN RG