First freight train carrying industrial salt from Gujarat reaches Kashmir

Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI) The first 21-wagon consignment of industrial salt from Gujarat reached south Kashmir on Friday, adding another milestone in freight transportation for the Jammu division of Northern Railway, officials said.

The train, carrying 1,350 tonnes of industrial salt from Kharaghoda Goods Shed in Gujarat, arrived at the Anantnag goods shed in Kashmir, they said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal said, “The Jammu Division of Northern Railway on Friday received the first 21-wagon consignment of industrial salt from Gujarat at the Anantnag goods shed in Kashmir.” The industrial salt is mainly used in tanning, pulp, soap, and brick kiln industries.

According to officials, the new mode of transport will ensure a steady supply of essential commodities to the Valley, reduce logistics costs and travel time, and lessen dependence on road transport – especially during adverse weather conditions when road connectivity is disrupted.

In recent months, the Valley has witnessed growing freight activity, including the transport of apples from Kashmir to Delhi and the movement of Maruti vehicles and other goods to the region.

Singhal said the arrival of the salt consignment is expected to pave the way for more such freight movements, further strengthening trade links between Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir.

"With such initiatives, Indian Railways continues to expand the logistics network in the Union Territory, ensuring efficient movement of essential and commercial goods for both people and industries," an official said.