First full goods train with rice reaches J-K's Anantnag

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Northern Railway’s Jammu Division transported a 42-BCN goods rake loaded with rice to Anantnag from Sangrur (Punjab) in 24 hours, boosting freight movement in the valley, an official said on Thursday.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Jammu, Uchit Singhal said the successful arrival of the full rake of food grain wagons from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is a “historic moment” for Jammu and Kashmir.

“The first 42-BCN rake strengthens regional logistics capacity and is set to improve the availability of essential commodities for traders and the general public,” he said.

In the coming times, he said, the operation of FCI food grain trains by the railways will play a major role in providing a strong foundation for the economy.

“Such successful initiatives will boost the grain supply chain and the distribution network in the valley,” Singhal said.

Public Relations Inspector, Jammu Division, Raghvender Singh said a food grain goods train of the FCI with 21 BCN wagons had earlier reached Anantnag Goods Terminal on December 21 from Ajitwal Goods Shed of the Firozpur division. It carried approximately 1384 tons of weight, he said.

Strengthening this food supply chain further, he said, a full rake of rice, weighing 2768 tons, was loaded from Sangrur Goods Shed of the Ambala division on January 21, reaching its destination within 24 hours without any hindrance and in much less time compared to road transport.

