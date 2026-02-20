First general body meeting of Thane Municipal Corporation adjourned after tributes to Ajit Pawar

Thane, Feb 20 (PTI) The first general body meeting of Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday following January 15 polls was adjourned after leaders cutting across party lines paid tribute to Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28.

Among those who recalled the contribution of Pawar, who was Maharashtra deputy chief minister for a record six times, were NCP leader Najeeb Mulla, Shiv Sena's Pawan Kadam and BJP's Mukesh Mokashi.

The corporators also sought a detailed inquiry into the plane crash, with NCP (SP) group leader Ashraf Shanu Pathan demanding that Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar submit a formal statement to the government demanding an inquiry. PTI COR BNM