First girder of Carnac overbridge between CSMT and Masjid stations installed: BMC

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) The first girder of the Carnac overbridge between Central Railway's CSMT and Masjid stations was successfully installed after a three-hour special traffic and power supply block in the intervening night of October 19 and 20, the BMC said on Monday.

The road overbridge (ROB), which will be one of the key east-west connectors in south Mumbai, is being rebuilt after the earlier British-era structure was demolished.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the work was accomplished with the help of Central Railway.

"The south-side girder, weighing 550 metric tonnes and measuring 70 meters in length, was launched on October 14, and was installed at the site over the weekend during the special night block. The installation was completed under technical supervision of RITES Limited and adheres to approved plans from Central Railway," the release stated.

Work on installing the second girder, scheduled to be launched in December, is set to accelerate, the release added. PTI KK BNM