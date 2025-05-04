First Haj pilgrims' batch from J-K departed for Saudi Arabia

Srinagar, May 4 (PTI) The first batch of Haj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir departed for Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The batch, which comprised 178 pilgrims, was seen off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Srinagar airport.

The LG interacted with the pilgrims and extended the pilgrims his best wishes.

"I extend my heartiest greetings and felicitations to pilgrims undertaking the sacred Haj journey. The divine pilgrimage is a call from almighty and a cherished and life-long dream. The central government is committed to ensure best possible arrangements for the well-being of pilgrims and their sacred pilgrimage," Sinha said.

Abdullah too in a message on X wished the pilgrims a fulfilling experience.

"Today, I had the honour of bidding a warm see-off to the first batch of 178 Hajj pilgrims from Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport, Srinagar.

"Wished them a safe, fulfilling journey and humbly requested prayers for peace and prosperity in our region," he said.

This year, around 3,622 pilgrims from the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir will go for the Haj pilgrimage.

The Srinagar airport is scheduled to operate 11 flights between May 4 and May 15, facilitating approximately 3,132 Haj pilgrims from J-K, and 242 from the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The pilgrims will be received by the Consulate General of India, Ministry of External Affairs, in Jeddah. PTI MIJ VN VN