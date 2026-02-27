First in-house treatment of wild elephant carried out at J'khand's Palamu Tiger Reserve

Palamu, Feb 27 (PTI) The special rescue and veterinary management unit of the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) carried out the state's first in-house treatment of a wild elephant, an official said on Friday.

The unit successfully carried out tranquilisation and scientific treatment of a 40-year-old male elephant with one tusk on Thursday, PTR (north division) deputy director Prajesh Kant Jena told PTI .

“The entire operation was done in accordance with established veterinary protocols, and it stands as an excellent example of advanced equipment use, trained manpower, coordinated field intelligence and technical expertise,” Jena said.

He said that on February 18, the elephant was observed displaying abnormal behaviour in its movement in the Betla National Park area.

“Through field tracking, binocular-based assessment and behavioral observation, a superficial wound was identified on the lower right forelimb,” Jena said.

“The rescue team conducted continuous monitoring over five days, scientifically analysing the elephant’s movement patterns, behavioral responses, feeding sites, and micro-habitat to identify a suitable operational window,” he said.

The operation was challenging due to dense forest cover, shrubby terrain, limited visibility, and the absence of a suitable darting site, the official said.

“The elephant is now stable,” he added. PTI CORR ANB RBT