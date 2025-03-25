First indigenously-built MRI scanner to be installed in AIIMS-Delhi for clinical trials by October

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) India has developed its first indigenous MRI scanner that will be installed at AIIMS-Delhi by October for clinical trials and evaluation.

The initiative is aimed at considerably reducing the cost of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanning and reliance on imported machines, thus allowing wider public access.

A memorandum of understanding for installation of the 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner has been signed between the premier hospital and Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) -- an autonomous research and development laboratory in Mumbai.

AIIMS-Delhi Director M Srinivas said the majority of equipment in critical and post operative care, ICUs, robotics, MRIs in India were imported.

"The development of this indigenous MRI machine is a major step towards becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat to reduce dependence on foreign imported devices," he said.

"As we have the experience of using the best of global equipment, we can compare and provide feedback for necessary improvements so that the machine is clinically proven for deployment in health facilities. The aim is also to ensure that it meets standards," he added.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has spearheaded the development of two critical healthcare technologies -- the 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner and a 6 MEV Linear Accelerator -- through SAMEER as the implementing agency.

The MRI scanner is a non-invasive medical imaging test used to visualise soft tissues while the Linear Accelerator is utilised for cancer treatment using high-energy X-rays or electrons. Both projects have received financial support from the ministry to help India move towards import substitution. PTI PLB SZM SZM