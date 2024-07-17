First instalment of Ladki Bahin scheme to be released during Rakshabandhan festival: Fadnavis

Gadchiroli: The first instalment of the Ladki Bahin Yojana will be released during the Rakshabandhan festival next month, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

Fadnavis, along with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, was in Gadchiroli district for the foundation stone laying ceremony for Surjagad Ispat Pvt Ltd.

"We are working towards releasing the first instalment of the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' during the Rakshabandhan festival from August 15 to August 19," Fadnavis informed media persons after attending the event.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-60 will receive Rs 1,500 per month, with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.

Rakshabandhan festival will be celebrated on August 19.

Against the backdrop of the opposition's demand to extend the cut-off date for registration of names for the financial assistance scheme beyond July 15, Fadnavis said applicants who submitted forms by August 31 would receive the instalments for July and August next month.

"We will ensure that no one is left out from the scheme's ambit," he added.

Fadnavis highlighted the potential of Gadchiroli district, part of which is affected by Left Wing Naxalism, stating that the district would contribute towards 30 per cent of finished steel production in Maharashtra due to significant investments.

He said the upcoming integrated steel plant at Vadlapeth, with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, will generate employment for 7,000 people.

"The project will have a capacity of 8 million tonnes of steel production. Similarly, the Lloyds Steel plant here in Gadchiroli will have a 12 million tonne steel production capacity," Fadnavis added.

He mentioned an upcoming Rs 35,000 crore investment at Chamorshi in Gadchiroli district, which is expected to generate employment for 20,000 people.

"Gadchiroli district is changing fast and will be transformed from laggard to leading district in the state," Fadnavis added.

Ladki Bahin Yojana, announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the state budget recently, is being highlighted by the ruling allies- Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP, and NCP- as they prepare to contest the upcoming assembly elections together.

A government resolution for this scheme says the annual family income of beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana must not be more than Rs 2.5 lakh and the beneficiary woman must have a bank account in her name, possess Aadhaar/ration card and domicile from the state.