First International Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference to be held in Dehradun on Jan 12

Dehradun, Jan 3 (PTI) Uttarakhandis from 17 countries will attend the first International Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference to be held here on January 12 to explore investment opportunities in the state.

More than 50 well-known migrant Uttarakhandis have already registered for the event to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Panel discussions will be held in four different sessions at the one-day event on investment possibilities in Uttarakhand, especially in hospitality, wellness and skill development sectors, an official release here said.

Employment abroad, higher education as well as investment possibilities in garden herbs will also be discussed.

Many migrant Uttarakhandis who have earned a name for themselves in different fields while living abroad are participating in this conference.

Apart from Girish Chandra Pant, a Dubai resident who received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, it includes names like Dev Raturi from China, Dr Anita Sharma from America, Bhuvan Tiwari from Japan, Sunil Thapliyal from Singapore, Meenakshi Dabral and Dr A K Kala from Thailand.

"Migrants of Uttarakhand living abroad are earning a name for themselves in every field. They have a vast experience in the field of science and technology and entrepreneurship.

"The government wants the migrants to utilise their experience for the development of their own state and village. The government is ready to give all possible help in this," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly inspiring migrants to contribute to the development of their states, the positive results of which are emerging, Dhami added.

The idea of organising an event like this struck the chief minister when he went abroad to invite investors for an investment summit here in December, 2023 and he was accorded a traditional welcome by migrant Uttarakhandis living abroad.

Dhami was impressed by the fact that Uttarakhandis had kept their cultural traditions alive despite living for years on foreign soil.

The event will bring them together on a common platform and think over what they can do for their own state where they actually belong, Dhami said.