First job fair for armed forces veterans held in Jammu; around 50 companies volunteered

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) Set to facilitate meaningful second careers for veterans of the armed forces, the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) of Ministry of Defence on Friday launched its first job fair to connect trained and disciplined ex-servicemen with quality employment opportunities, officials said.

"The inaugural Directorate General Resettlement ex-servicemen job fair held today (Friday) marked a significant milestone in the ongoing endeavour to facilitate meaningful second careers for veterans of the Armed Forces," Public Relations Officer Defence said.

Conceived as a dedicated platform to connect trained and disciplined ex-servicemen with quality employment opportunities, the event drew an impressive response from both the corporate sector and the veteran community, he said.

Ex-servicemen and prospective retirees of the Armed Forces participated in the fair, reflecting the strong aspiration of veterans to contribute productively to the nation in their post-uniformed lives, he said.

"Around 50 renowned corporate entities from diverse domains such as manufacturing, infrastructure, information technology, logistics, security, and services established recruitment stalls, offering a broad spectrum of roles commensurate with the rich experience, leadership qualities and technical skills of the ex-servicemen fraternity," he added.

The renowned companies that volunteered to assist ex-servicemen transition into civil careers include -- HDFC Life Insurance, KIA Motors, Tata Motors, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Canara Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Allianz, MG Motors and Hyundai Motors.

The event was attended by Major General Rahul Ohri, General Officer Commanding, Gurj Division, Brigadier Kumar Anand, Commander, Chenab Brigade, Brigadier Pankaj Chib (Retd), Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board and Air Commodore A Sreedhar, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Jammu.

The registration portal of the job fair has been open since November 6. However, to support non-registered ex-servicemen, special arrangements were made under the aegis of the Tiger Division, the PRO said.

The event symbolised growing convergence between governmental institutions and industry in supporting veteran resettlement, he said.

The fair witnessed substantive engagement between recruiters and job-seekers, with many candidates shortlisted for immediate placement and others identified for subsequent selection processes, he said.

The initiative reinforced the role of DGR as a vital bridge between the veteran talent pool and the nation's dynamic corporate landscape, and laid a strong foundation for similar job fairs in the region in the future, he said.

The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) is an Inter Service organization functioning directly under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (Ministry of Defence). In order to maintain a youthful profile of the Armed Forces, approximately 60,000 service personnel are retired/released every year at comparatively young age. PTI AB SHS SHS