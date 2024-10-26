First journey as public representative, but not as 'public fighter': Priyanka to Wayanad people

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said her first journey as a public representative of Wayanad is not her first as a public fighter as she asserted that fighting for democracy, justice and values enshrined in the Constitution is central to her life.

In an open letter to the people of Wayanad, after she filed her nomination papers from the constituency, she told them that she would work with them closely and help address their challenges.

Urging people to elect her as an MP in the November 13 bypoll, she promised that her work would serve to deepen the bond with them and that she would do all she could to fight for them and represent them in the way that they wish to be represented in Parliament.

She said the people of Wayanad will be "my guides and teachers" in this journey, which is her first as a public representative.

"You will be my guides and teachers in this journey which (I hope) will be my first as a public representative but not my first as a public fighter! "Fighting for democracy, for justice and for the values enshrined in our constitution is central to my life. I look forward to carrying this battle for all our futures forward with your support and will be deeply grateful to you if you choose to make me your MP," she said in her letter.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has filed her nomination papers from Wayanad after her brother Rahul Gandhi quit the seat and retained Rae Bareli. He contested two Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He has represented the seat from 2019 to 2024. PTI SKC RHL