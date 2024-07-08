First kidney transplant procedure in Tripura

Agartala, Jul 8 (PTI) A successful kidney transplant procedure was performed on a 20-year-old man at the state-run GBP Hospital in Agartala on Monday, in a first for Tripura, an official said.

Subham Sutradhar, a resident of Ramnagar who has been suffering from kidney ailments, met Chief Minister Manik Saha recently during his 'Mukhyamantri Samepeshu' programme and sought help for transplanting one of his kidneys.

Saha, who is a doctor by profession, took the matter up with the GBP Hospital, officials said.

"Following a request from the CM, we signed an agreement with Shija Hospital and Research Institute (SHRI) in Manipur to start a kidney transplant unit. Today, a group of surgeons from SHRI performed the surgical procedure successfully," GBP Hospital's Medical Superintendent doctor Sankar Chakraborty said.

As part of the five-year MoU, a group of seven doctors from Tripura went to SHRI in Manipur and got training in the surgical procedure, he said.

After three years, the GBP Hospital will be permitted to undertake kidney transplants independently, he added.

The CM said, "Earlier, it was unbelievable that kidney transplant will be possible in the state. Now, this has become a reality. With the blessing of the people, the government will continue to perform better." PTI PS SOM