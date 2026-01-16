First land registry completed for Bankey Bihari Temple Corridor in Vrindavan

Mathura (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) The first property registry for the proposed Bankey Bihari Temple Corridor in Vrindavan was completed on Friday, marking a key milestone towards the implementation of the long-awaited project, officials said.

A part of Property No. 25 measuring 69.26 square metres in the Biharipura area was registered in favour of the tehsildar (sadar) for the construction of the corridor, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said. The sale deed was executed by the members of the Goswami family – Yati Goswami, Abhilash Goswami and Aniket Goswami.

Calling it a “historic step”, Singh said the registry has paved the way for translating the corridor proposal into reality at the Bankey Bihari temple.

The project is expected to make 'darshan' more convenient for the devotees and contribute to the overall development of the Braj region, he added.

According to a government release issued on Friday, the registry was completed through joint efforts of the district administration and the high-powered management committee constituted on the directions of the Supreme Court.

The committee, chaired by retired judge Ashok Kumar, includes representatives from the administration, police, the Archaeological Survey of India and the Goswami community.

The release said the committee has held continuous consultations with the Goswamis, sevayats, traders and locals to incorporate their suggestions into the corridor plan, which aims to balance Vrindavan's traditional sanctity with modern amenities.

The proposed corridor will provide safer access, seating arrangements, drinking water facilities and improved entry and exit points to ease congestion in the temple's narrow lanes.

The administration said the corridor is expected to boost religious tourism in Vrindavan, leading to increased economic activity and employment opportunities through hotels, restaurants and other services.

It reiterated that those who voluntarily part with land for the project will be given priority in facilities to be provided in the future.

Officials also appealed to the residents to cooperate in the project, stating that the corridor would preserve Vrindavan's historic identity while making the pilgrimage experience safer and more accessible for the devotees.