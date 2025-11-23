First limestone block auction to be launched in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will lead the first-ever auction of limestone mineral blocks, which will be formally launched here on Monday with a roadshow, an official said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary are also scheduled to attend the event, reflecting strong Centre-state partnership and the strategic importance of the initiative for the region, the official said.

He said the milestone marks a significant step in advancing mining reforms introduced under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) in 2015.

It is also the first mining block auction taking place in the Union territory since the implementation of the law, signalling a shift toward transparency, competitiveness, and sustainable development in the mineral sector, the official said.

A total of seven limestone blocks, covering approximately 314 hectares, have been identified across the districts of Anantnag, Rajouri, and Poonch.

Categorised under G3 (Prospecting) G4 (Reconnaissance) stages of mineral exploration of the United Nations Framework Classification (UNFC), these deposits hold considerable potential for high-quality limestone critical to cement manufacturing, construction, and other industrial applications, the official said.

The auction will be conducted under subsections (4) and (5) of Section 11 of the MMDR Act, enabling the central government to facilitate the process in cases where state or Union territory administrations face procedural limitations.

This approach reflects the principles of cooperative federalism, ensuring timely implementation and reform execution, he said.

He said the ministry of mines is committed to carrying out a transparent, technology-enabled and competitive auction process, with a strong focus on sustainable mining aligned with national environmental guidelines.

"This initiative is expected to pave the way for job creation, revenue growth, industrial expansion, and new economic opportunities for local communities -- advancing Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory and contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," the official said.