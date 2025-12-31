First liver transplant conducted at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (PTI) AIIMS Bhubaneswar has successfully conducted its first liver transplant on a 37-year-old person from Puri district, an official said on Wednesday.

The liver transplantation was conducted by a team of doctors on December 20 and the recipient is doing well, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas said here.

The liver donor, the recipient's younger brother, has also made an uneventful recovery and was discharged earlier this week.

The 30-year-old man voluntarily donated a portion of his liver purely out of love and affection, without any financial or material consideration, he said.

The surgery was performed by the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, led by Dr Brahmadatta Pattanaik, Head -- GI and Liver Transplant Surgery. The team comprised of more than 50 members and they took 14 hours to complete the process, he said.

The liver transplant programme at the AIIMS was conceptualised in 2023 and the outpatient department (OPD) became operational on February 21, 2025, he said.

A 10-bed transplant Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been fully operational since November 2025 at the medical institute, Biswas added.