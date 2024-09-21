First meeting of Joint Working Group held to address problems of Tripura tribals: Debbarma

Agartala, Sep 20 (PTI) Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Friday said the first meeting of Joint Working Group (JWG) comprising the Central government, Tripura government and Tipra Motha to address the problems of Indigenous people was held in Delhi.

He said that following a detailed deliberation on the matter, it was decided that there would be a meeting in every two months to find out a solution quickly.

"Some said it will never happen but a historical process has started - this is the start! First round talk of the Tiprasa accord held along with the officials of Home Ministry and state government was held in Delhi on Friday," Debbarma wrote on Facebook.

"We spoke as a community and not a party. I will continue to strive to give our people dignity and a better tomorrow", he said.

AK Mishra, the advisor (Northeast), Ministry of Home Affairs was present in the meeting, while of Tribal Welfare department secretary Brijesh Pandey represented the state government.

Debbarma was also present at the meeting. The meeting was the follow-up of the tripartite agreement signed on March 2 to address the problems of indigenous people. PTI PS NN