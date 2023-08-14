First meeting of T'gana Cong Screening Committee held

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI) The Congress in Telangana is expected to finalise a majority of the candidates in September for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The first meeting of the newly-appointed Screening Committee for state Congress was held here on Monday.

It was attended by the Committee's chairman K Muraleedharan and its members Baba Siddique and Jignesh Mevani.

AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre and state PCC president A Revanth Reddy attended the meeting.

"First meeting with the newly appointed Screening Committee in Gandhi Bhavan. We welcome Committee Chairman shri K.Muraleedharan garu, Members shri Baba Siddique ji and Jignesh Mevani ji. Looking forward to win Telangana with our strong & efficient team," Revanth Reddy tweeted.

State Congress Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud, who spoke to reporters, indicated that most of the candidates are likely to be finalised in September.

Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana would be held this year-end. PTI SJR SJR SS