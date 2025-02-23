First novel reflects inner life of author: Karan Singh

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The protagonist of "The Temple of Shiva" is "sort of an alter ego", says veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, noting that an author's first novel reflected their inner life.

Singh made the remarks while talking about his book "The Temple of Shiva" at an event.

As he engaged in a conversation with a journalist, the event offered profound insights into literature, philosophy and storytelling.

Published by Parchment Publications, "The Temple of Shiva" intricately blends history, mythology and devotion, creating a rich narrative around faith and self-discovery, according to a statement.

During the discussion, Singh shared a fascinating insight into his protagonist, Ashok, describing him as an alter ego -- what he might have been had he not been born into his current circumstances.

"Your first novel," he said, "always reflects the inner life of the author." Parchment Publications hosted the discussion at Kunzum Bookstore.

Shubhi Arya, the founder of Parchment Publications, said, "Publishing 'The Temple of Shiva' is a privilege and a deeply personal honour. Dr Karan Singh's wisdom, depth and storytelling deserve to reach younger generations, inspiring them to explore India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage." PTI ASK ASK SZM SZM