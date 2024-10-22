First of two stealth frigates being built in Russia likely to be commissioned in Dec: Sources

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) INS Tushil, the first of two stealth frigates being built in Russia, is likely to be commissioned in December, sources said on Tuesday.

India and Russia signed an agreement in 2016 to build four stealth frigates, two of which were to be constructed at a Russian shipyard, while the remaining two frigates were to be built in India by the Goa Shipyard Limited.

'Tushil' is the first of the two Russian-made ships and this will be followed by 'Tamal', the sources said.

Reportedly, construction and deliveries of these have been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine conflict and western sanctions. PTI KND AS AS