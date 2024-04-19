First phase of LS polls: 53.40 pc voter turnout recorded across six seats in MP till 3 pm

Bhopal, Apr 19 (PTI) A voter turnout of 53.40 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in six Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are underway in the first phase on Friday, an official said.

The constituency-wise polling percentage is: Balaghat 63.69 per cent, Chhindwara 62.57, Jabalpur 48.05, Mandla 58.28, Shahdol 48.64 and Sidhi 40.60, the official said.

Voting in Baihar and Paraswada assembly constituencies under the Balaghat Lok Sabha seat was held from 7 am to 4 pm for security reasons due to Naxal influence, he said, adding that a centre in Dublai area in Baihar constituency saw 100 per cent voting, with all 80 voters there exercising their franchise.

The early voters in the state included former chief minister Kamal Nath, his son Nakul Nath, who is contesting from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat, and their spouses.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to win the Chhindwara constituency in the 2019 elections. It was the only Lok Sabha seat, out of the total 29 in the state, that the ruling party could not win.

Besides Chhindwara, the other key seat in the first phase is Mandla (ST), from where the sitting MP and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste is contesting again.

These six constituencies - Shahdol, Mandla (both reserved for Scheduled Tribes), Jabalpur, Balaghat, Chhindwara and Sidhi - where polling is underway in the first phase, cover 13 districts and 47 assembly segments.

Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm in most places, the official said.

Due to security reasons, polling was held from 7 am to 4 pm in Baihar, Lanji and Paraswada assembly segments of the Naxal-affected Balaghat constituency, he added.

As many as 88 candidates, including 81 men and seven women, are in the fray across the six constituencies. Jabalpur has the highest number of 19 candidates, while Shahdol has the lowest with 10 candidates in the fray.

Of the 13,588 booths where the polling is being held, women officials are in charge of 1,118 booths.

The total number of registered voters in the six constituencies is 1,13,09, 636 (57,20,780 male, 55,88,669 female and 187 transgender).

Arrangements for shelter, water and ORS (oral rehydration solution) have been made at polling booths considering the hot weather. A helicopter and an air ambulance were stationed in the Naxal-hit Balaghat district and Jabalpur to meet any eventuality, the official said.

In the November 2023 assembly elections in the state, 77.82 per cent voting was recorded. The state registered 61.57 per cent voting in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, which increased to 71.16 per cent in 2019.

Polling for three more phases of the Lok Sabha elections in the state will take place on April 26, May 7 and May 13 for the remaining 23 seats. PTI MAS LAL VT NR ARU MVG NP