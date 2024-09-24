First phase of Mumbai's first underground Metro to be commissioned soon, says top official

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) The first phase of Mumbai's first underground Metro or aqua line between Aarey Colony and Bandra-Kurla Complex will be commissioned soon, subject to safety clearance, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The 12.5 km stretch between Aarey Colony and BKC is part of the 33.5 km Colaba-Seepz-Aarey Metro Line 3.

Addressing a press conference, Ashwini Bhide, managing director for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), said the Metro Line 3 is poised to be commissioned very soon, subject to clearance by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS).

She said of the two necessary approvals, they have already received the nod for rolling stocks (Metro train), while the application for the rail line is pending approval.

According to official sources, out of the 33.5 km long underground Metro corridor between Colaba-Seepz-Aarey, the 12.5 km Aarey Colony to Bandra-Kurla Complex route is likely to be inaugurated with the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other infra projects in the state in the first week of October.

Bhide said almost 93 per cent of the work on the corridor is complete, and the entire line between Colaba and Aarey is likely to be commissioned by March or May 2025.

The Aarey-BKC stretch has ten stations, providing connectivity to both Terminal 1 and 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka station.

Bhide said they have planned 96 daily services between Aarey and BKC, with eight trains in their fleet from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm, except on Sunday when the first service will be at 8.30 am.

She said the minimum fare on the line will be Rs 10, the maximum will be Rs 50, and the maximum fare will be Rs 70 when the entire Colaba-SEEPZ-Aarey corridor is commissioned.

The designed speed of eight coach Metro trains on the line is 85 kmph, while the average running speed will be 35 kmph.

The first phase of the corridor has a carrying capacity of 6.5 lakh passengers per day.

Bhide said there will be 48 captains, including ten women, for the train operation. There will be many women in the operation and maintenance of the line once it is commissioned. PTI KK ARU