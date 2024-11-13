First phase of polling underway in Jharkhand, PM urges people to vote with enthusiasm

Ranchi, Nov 13 (PTI) Voting is underway for 43 assembly seats in Jharkhand on Wednesday, with a total of 683 candidates trying their luck, including former CM Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora.

Polling began around 7 AM in these constituencies across 15 districts and will continue till 5 PM.

However, voting in 950 booths will end at 4 PM, though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to exercise their franchise, an official said.

Long queues of voters were seen outside several polling booths in the morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged electors to cast their votes with enthusiasm in the festival of democracy.

"Today is the first round of voting in the Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. On this occasion, my heartiest congratulations to all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time! Remember - first vote, then refreshment!," the prime minister wrote on X.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar casts his vote at the ATI polling booth in Ranchi.

"Today is the first phase of voting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. I urge all voters to exercise their constitutional right to vote as soon as possible and vote with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. Remember, first vote and then refreshment!" Gangwar said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren sought the backing of the people.

In a post on X, he said, "If you like our work, please support us. I promise that I will do 10 years of work in the next 5 years so that no one can stop our pace of progress." While the JMM-led coalition is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, including Maiyan Samman Yojana, the BJP has been campaigning with its aggressive Hindutva agenda, infiltration and alleged corruption by the current dispensation.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is also the BJP's election in-charge for the state, said, "Today is the first phase of voting for the Jharkhand assembly elections. Do vote to protect the dignity of the soil, daughter and bread and to build a developed, prosperous and self-reliant Jharkhand." He also added, "Voting is the lifeblood of democracy. Participate in this great festival with full enthusiasm. Your invaluable vote will decide the golden future of Jharkhand." Top BJP leaders, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, held several rallies where they attacked the JMM-led coalition over alleged corruption and infiltration.

INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, its president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife and legislator Kalpana Soren highlighted welfare schemes and accused the BJP-led Centre of unleashing all the central agencies, including ED, CBI and I-T, against opposition leaders.

A total of 1.37 crore voters are eligible to participate in the voting on Wednesday.

Altogether 683 candidates - 609 men, 73 women and a third gender person - are in the fray in the 43 seats.

Out of the 43 assembly seats, 17 are reserved for general, 20 for scheduled tribes and 6 seats for scheduled castes.

A total of 15,344 polling stations have been set up for the first phase of elections.

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said all preparations for voting have been completed.

The responsibility of the entire voting process at 1,152 polling stations will be in the hands of women, Kumar said, adding that 24 booths will be manned by handicapped people.

Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, a total of Rs 208.78 crore worth of illegal material and cash has been seized, he said.

Till Tuesday, 58 cases have been registered for violation of the Model Code of Conduct, including a maximum of 29 in Garhwa district.

Both the NDA and the INDIA bloc pulled out all the stops to ensure their victories in the elections with BJP focusing on ‘Roti, Beti, Maati’ and the INDIA bloc trying to capitalise on alleged "suppression of the voice of a tribal CM”.

PM Modi participated in a mega road show in Ranchi on Sunday which attracted huge crowds.

As far as key seats are concerned - former CM Champai Soren, contesting on the BJP ticket in Seraikela, faces a challenge from JMM’s Ganesh Mahli.

BJP’s Geeta Kora, wife of former chief minister Madhu Koda, locked horns with Congress’ Sona Ram Sinku in Jagannathpur.

Congress veteran Rameshwar Oraon is contesting against AJSU Party's Shanti Bhagat in Lohardaga.

In Jamshedpur (West), JD (U) candidate Saryu Roy locked horns with Congress nominee Banna Gupta.

The second phase of elections will be held on November 20 in the state, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the contest was close, with the JMM winning 30 seats and the BJP securing 25, down from 37 in 2014.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a comfortable majority with 47 seats.

Currently, the strength of the assembly stands at 74, with the ruling alliance having 26 from the JMM, 17 from Congress, and one from RJD. PTI NAM BDC NN BDC