First phase polling in key Kerala local body elections ends; turnout close to 70 pc

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9 (PTI) Polling in seven districts of Kerala in the first phase of the crucial local body elections on Tuesday—viewed by many as a key indicator ahead of next year’s state legislative assembly contest—ended at 6 pm with turnout reaching close to 70 per cent.

In the last local body polls in 2020, voting was conducted in three phases, and the total turnout was 75.95 per cent, according to SEC figures.

Voting began at 7 am in the seven districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam—and by 6 pm, the polling percentage had reached 69.52, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

Voters of all ages and professions, including actors Asif Ali and Renji Panicker, were seen standing in queues since early morning to exercise their franchise.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also cast his vote in the state capital.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, UDF convener Adoor Prakash and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed confidence of a "historic win" for the UDF, claiming there was "anti-incumbency" among the people and that the Sabarimala gold issue had hurt the ruling LDF.

Party veteran A K Antony also voiced confidence in a strong UDF victory, saying people were tired of the present government and ready for change.

He said the BJP was "too weak" and that the UDF was the only front capable of bringing the change people desired in the state.

Antony refused to comment on the Sabarimala gold loss or the Rahul Mamkootathil issue, saying hikes in water and electricity charges and rising prices had disrupted the daily lives of people, and those were the key concerns.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, also said it was time for a change, noting that the corporation in the state capital had been under LDF rule for 45 years.

He said people wanted change due to issues like drainage and sanitation, and that required a change in the party governing the corporation.

Earlier in the day, Satheesan said sexual assault allegations against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil would not affect the party as it had taken "exemplary action" against him.

He claimed the issue had also become a setback for the Left government as it had allegedly failed to arrest the MLA so far.

The ruling LDF too expressed confidence of a strong performance, with CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby saying the efficient probe by the court-appointed SIT into the Sabarimala gold issue would work in the Left’s favour.

The LDF, led by the CPI(M), is banking on its development schemes and welfare pensions to shore up support. The BJP, seeking deeper inroads into the state, campaigned strongly on issues including the management of the Sabarimala temple.

There were complaints of fake voting and EVM malfunctions from a few booths during polling.

Tension prevailed in Vanchiyoor ward for a few hours after BJP and CPI(M) activists clashed over allegations of fake voting.

The BJP alleged that CPI(M) used transgender persons to cast bogus votes in two booths of the ward, where no one from the community was registered as a voter.

The activists produced copies of the electoral roll showing zero transgender voters.

The CPI(M) rejected the allegation, with local leaders accusing the BJP of trying to create a situation similar to that in UP and Bihar, and saying they would not allow it.

Police intervened, defused the situation and registered cases based on complaints from both sides regarding physical and verbal abuse.

In Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district, there were reports of journalists being attacked by some persons.

Visuals aired on TV channels showed police informing reporters that the matter would be examined.

In the first phase of polling in the seven districts, people voted to elect candidates to 11,168 wards in 471 grama panchayats, 75 block panchayats, seven district panchayats, 39 municipalities and three corporations.

Electors in the remaining districts—Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod—will vote on December 11.

According to the Election Commission, 2,86,62,712 voters are eligible to decide the outcome for 75,632 candidates contesting in 23,576 wards across the state in two phases.

Results for all 1,199 local bodies are scheduled to be announced on December 13. PTI HMP TGB SSK HMP SSK ADB