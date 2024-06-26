First plastic road of Jaipur Military Station inaugurated by Maj Gen RS Godara

Jaipur: The first plastic waste road of Jaipur Military Station was inaugurated by Maj Gen R S Godara, General Officer Commanding of 61 Sub Area on Wednesday.

The Jaipur Military Station is the second military station to construct the plastic waste road and first to make it part of its maintenance programme.

One plastic waste road was earlier made in Narangi Military Station in Northeast in 2019," defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said.

It is a 100-metre stretch from Sagat Singh Road under bridge to Cubs Corner complex which was constructed using plastic waste.

Maj Gen Godara also planted a tree at the site during the inauguration, symbolising growth and development.

Jaipur Military Station's Project Officer Maj Tushar Nambiar informed that advantages accrued by plastic waste road are increased durability, less wear and tear, reduced water induction and increased sustainability as compared to the conventional roads.

Several other officers were also present during the occasion.