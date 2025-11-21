First priority is to ensure safety, security of citizens, especially women: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the first priority of his government has been to ensure safety and security to its citizens, especially women.

Addressing the national convention of FICCI FLO (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation) in Lucknow on Friday, Adityanath said, "It is natural that a society cannot be made self-dependent and self-reliant by ignoring half of its population." He said that when the BJP came to power in the state, there was an atmosphere of insecurity and law and order was pathetic.

"Neither the traders, industrialists, nor the daughters of the market were safe. At that time (when we came to power), our first priority was security," he said.

He further noted that "Important thing is that when a person is not safe, then how can capital (money) remain safe? When the traders, daughters and markets are unsafe, then what development are we talking about?" He added that, under the policy of zero tolerance, under which the state government has worked for the past eight to eight-and-a-half years, UP has made a giant leap, and "today, UP is known as a model state in the country." The UP Chief Minister also said that today, festivals are held peacefully in the state, and every person feels safe.

"And, the result of this feeling of safety and the honest efforts made by the government, is that a state, which did not get any investment, and people who had invested in the state, were looking for a new opportunity to run away from the state, that state has been successful in bringing an investment of Rs 45 lakh crore," Adityanath said.