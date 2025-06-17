First rail level slab casting completed for upcoming Boisar bullet train station

Palghar, Jun 17 (PTI) The under-construction Boisar bullet train station in Palghar district has marked a milestone with the casting of the first rail level slab, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) announced on Tuesday.

The slab, approximately 40 metres wide and 37 metres long, is the first in a series of nine slabs to be set up for forming the base for track laying works at the two-floor station.

The NHSRCL, implementing India's first bullet train project on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, said 1,070 cubic metres of concrete was used for casting the first slab.

It stated that the station will be constructed at concourse and rail levels, utilising 8,000 metric tonnes of steel and 42,000 cubic metres of concrete. The 425-metre-long station will have a total area of around 17,000 sq. m.

The station's facade design is inspired by fishing nets, used by Konkani fishermen in the region, the release stated.

Once operational, this station will enhance connectivity to the upcoming Vadhvan Port, Boisar, and Tarapur Industrial areas, as well as the Tarapur Atomic Power Station and several tourist destinations, including Chichani, Nandgaon, Shirgaon, Kelwa, Dahanu, and Bordi beaches, and Hiradpada and Kalamandevi waterfalls.

Various facilities, including a lounge, waiting rooms, smoking rooms, lifts, escalators, and shops will come up in the station building. PTI COR NSK