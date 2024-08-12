First refrigerator container rake flagged off by Waltair Rly division

Visakhapatnam, Aug 12 (PTI) The Waltair Railway division of the East Coast Railway Zone flagged off its first refrigerator container rake, laden with 43 containers with a load of 1,080 tonnes of frozen shrimp to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai.

The inaugural export-laden refrigerator container rake (reefer) departed from the Container Corporation of India's (Concor) multi-modal logistics park, Visakhapatnam late on Sunday with Hapag-Lloyd containers.

It is expected to reach Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai in 36 hours for onward shipment of the consignment through a shipping liner to its export destination.

"The inaugural rake, consisting of wagons equipped with power packs, carried a substantial 1,080 tonnes of frozen shrimps. This helps in generating additional revenue with new traffic," the Waltair Division said in a press release on Monday.

"This successful operation is a testament to the effectiveness of collaboration with partners like CONCOR and the division's relentless pursuit of operational excellence," Waltair divisional railway manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad said.

He observed that the division is committed to enhance freight services and explore innovative solutions to boost revenues. PTI STH SS