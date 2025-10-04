First robot-assisted kidney transplant conducted at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital

Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur successfully conducted its first robot-assisted kidney transplant surgery on Saturday.

The procedure involved a 71-year-old mother donating a kidney to her 38-year-old son. The recipient had been on dialysis after both of his kidneys failed due to high blood pressure, said Dr Shivam Priyadarshi, head of the urology department.

"This is probably the first robot-assisted kidney transplant in a state-run hospital in north India. It was done under the supervision of Dr Anant Kumar, who came from New Delhi as a mentor," he said.

He said the medical team performed the donor surgery using a laparoscopic (keyhole) technique to extract the kidney. The transplant in the recipient was carried out using a robotic surgical system.

He added that robotic surgery allows for smaller incisions, reduced pain, and faster recovery for patients.

"The robot-assisted surgery reduces post-operative pain and other complications. It is done with precision," he said. PTI SDA HIG HIG