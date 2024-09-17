First round of JWG meeting on Tiprasa to be held on September 20: Debbarma

Agartala, Sep 17 (PTI) Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Tuesday said the first meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) to implement the Tiprasa agreement will be held in Delhi on September 20.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a five-member Joint Working Group (JWG) with MHA advisor for Northeast, AK Mishra its convener to pursue the Tiprasa agreement.

A tripartite agreement was signed between the Centre, Tripura government and Tipra Moth on March 2, 2024, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to address the problems of indigenous people in the northeastern state.

"I have received a letter from the MHA inviting me to join the first meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) in Delhi scheduled to be held on September 20. I along with BK Hrangkhawl will attend the meeting", Debbarma said on Facebook.

The JWG members include include Secretary of Home department, Secretary of Tribal Welfare, Government of Tripura, Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, Tipra Motha president BK Hrangkhawl and an official from MHA.

Debbarma said he will demand for constitutional, financial and political rights for the Tiprasa (indigenous) people in the first meeting of the JWG.

"... I do believe the issues will not be solved within a few days. We need to have long term negotiation with the Centre as well as the state. I will speak not for the Tipra Motha party but for the whole community", he said.

Debbarma said he had already consulted with NGOs, student leaders, lawyers and experts to get feedback before initiating dialogue on the Tiprasa accord officially.

"We need to play a Test match not a T20 match for the benefit of the community. One has to understand, the talks with NSCN have been going on for 20 years. If we finally win, it will be a victory for the Tiprasa people", he said. PTI PS RG