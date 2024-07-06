First session of 17th Odisha assembly to begin on July 22

Bhubaneswar, Jul 6 (PTI) The first session of the 17th Odisha assembly will commence on July 22 with the address of Governor Raghubar Das and will continue till September 13.

According to a notification issued by the assembly secretariat on Friday, discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address will start on July 22 and will end on July 24.

The election for Deputy Speaker will also be held on July 24.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the first annual budget of the BJP government for the year 2024-25 on July 25 and the appropriation bill on a vote on account will be tabled on July 31, the notification said.

The appropriation bill on the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal will be presented before the House on September 10.

Notably, the previous BJD government had presented an interim budget with an outlay of Rs 2.55 lakh crore for the current financial year.

The BJP government will seek permission from the House on a vote on account for two months - August and September.

After the presentation of the Union Budget, the Odisha government will table the appropriation bill to seek approval from the House for the full-fledged state budget, assembly sources said.

The session will have 27 working days with a recession from August 1 to 19.

In the 147-member Odisha assembly, the BJP has 78 MLAs, BJD 51, Congress 14, three independents and one CPI (M). PTI BBM BDC