First session of Bihar's 18th Assembly adjourned sine die

Patna, Dec 5 (PTI) The five-day session of Bihar's 18th Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday.

The session, which began with the oath-taking of newly elected MLAs, also saw the unanimous selection of veteran BJP leader Prem Kumar as Speaker and JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav as Deputy Speaker of the House.

The session also saw Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being elected as the Leader of the House and RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav as Leader of the Opposition in the assembly.

Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of the state legislature on December 3, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said the state government has set a target of creating "one crore jobs" over the next five years.

He opened his speech by praising "electors, especially women", for turning out in large numbers and lauded the Election Commission for "successfully" conducting the high-voltage polls.

"The second supplementary budget of more than Rs 37,498 crore for the current financial year was passed during the session. Besides, a fund of Rs 24,050 crore for the rural development department was also passed in the assembly", the Speaker said in his concluding remarks on Friday.

In the newly constituted House, the BJP is the single-largest party with 89 MLAs, followed by the JD(U) with 84 and the LJP (Ram Vilas) with 19. The RJD, which had emerged as the largest party in 2020, won just 25 seats this time. The NDA commands a strong majority with 202 members in the 243-member Assembly. PTI PKD MNB