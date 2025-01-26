First Sikh CJI JS Khehar, senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan among Padma awardees

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Former CJI JS Khehar and senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan are among 139 Padma awardees announced on the eve of the 76th Republic Day.

The top civilian honours of the country announced by the government included seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri decorations.

While Justice Khehar has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan, Vaidyanathan has been honoured with the Padma Shri.

Vaidyanathan argued on behalf of deity Ram Lalla Virajman in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

Justice Khehar, who led the Constitution Bench which scrapped the Centre's National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, was the first Chief Justice from the Sikh community.

He assumed office as a judge of the Supreme Court on September 13, 2011.

Justice Khehar headed the bench which set aside the imposition of President's Rule in Arunachal Pradesh in January 2016.

He was a part of the bench which sent Sahara chief Subrata Roy to jail while hearing the matter relating to the refund of money to investors.

Justice Khehar also upheld 'triple talaq' or instant talaq in his minority verdict as a fundamental right while holding the practice of Muslim men divorcing their wives by saying 'talaq' three times as an integral part of the freedom of religion.

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Khehar ruled that the "right to privacy is an intrinsic part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and entire Part III of the Constitution". PTI PKS MNK MNK