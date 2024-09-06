First solar project in Maharashtra under MSKVY 2.0 activated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 6 (PTI) The first solar energy project of 3 KW under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0 (MSKVY 2.0) in Maharashtra to provide power supply to farmers was activated on Thursday at Dhondalgaon village of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

As many as 1,753 farmers will get daytime power supply from the project, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) said in a statement.

Solar projects of 9200 MW capacity will be developed under the project, the release said.

The Dhondalgaon project is spread over 13 acres of public land, about 3 km from the electricity substation of MSEDCL.

The project was developed and activated within four and a half months of power purchase agreement, the release said.

Farmers in Dhondalgaon, Nalegaon, Amanatpurwadi and Sanjarpurwadi will benefit from the project, it added. PTI AW KRK