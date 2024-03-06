First squadron of MH 60R helicopters commissioned into Indian Navy

Kochi, Mar 6 (PTI) The first squadron of the potent multi-role MH 60R helicopters was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Wednesday by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.

The Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 334 called the 'Seahawks' is the first squadron of the MH 60R helicopters which were commissioned at the INS Garuda, Southern Naval Command here, an official press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) described the MH 60R helicopter as one of the potent multi-role helicopters in the world which will significantly enhance the country's maritime capabilities and secure national interests, the release said.

"As far as the Indian Navy is concerned, we have an unequivocal commitment to the nation - that of protecting, preserving, promoting and pursuing national interests in the maritime domain.

"With their cutting-edge sensors and multi-mission capabilities, MH 60Rs will augment our maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities," the Admiral is quoted in the release as having said at the event.

He commended the officers and men of 'Seahawks' for the commissioning of INAS 334, highlighting the swift progress made by the squadron in fully integrating with the fleet, it said.

He also urged the crew of INAS 334 to continue to strive for excellence and be mission ready to keep the nation's waters safe, secure and stable, it further said.

The first MH 60R squadron is commanded by Captain M Abhisheik Ram, the release said.

It said that the MH 60R helicopters will be employed to protect the nation's maritime epicenters and strengthen the country's efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment in the Indian Ocean region.

"The MH 60R's flexibility, reach and versatility will supplement our mission based deployments, and consequently, our combat readiness," the release said.

The Commissioning Plaque was unveiled by the Chief of Naval Staff in the presence of Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command.

The ceremony also saw a fly-past by a formation of the Seahawks and the traditional water cannon salute to mark the historic day, the release said.

The event was also attended by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral A N Pramod, Director General Naval Operations, and other Flag Officers and senior officers, it said.

The Indian government signed a deal with the United States of America in February 2020, to acquire 24 fourth-generation MH 60R helicopters. Six of them have been delivered to the Indian Navy so far.

The MH 60R is also capable of firing torpedoes, missiles and advanced precision kill weapon system rockets.

The self-protection suite on the helicopter comprises Chaff and Infrared Flares, which can be deployed automatically upon detection of a threat. PTI HMP HMP SDP