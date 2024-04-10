First step towards providing justice: BJP on HC ordering CBI probe into Sandeshkhali case

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday welcomed the Calcutta High Court's order for a CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali and said it was the first step towards providing justice to the victims.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters here, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that the high court’s decision has “exposed” the real face of the TMC government in West Bengal as he accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “protecting” those accused in Sandeshkhali case.

The BJP’s reaction came after the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues.

Stating the investigation will be monitored by the court, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted.

"I welcome the order of the court. This is the first stop in providing justice to Sandeshkhali's women and especially those who are poor," BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani told reporters in Amethi when asked for her comment.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shahjahan Sheikh is a key accused in sexual assault and land grab charges in Sandeshkhali. He was arrested in February in connection with an assault on the Enforcement Directorate officials who were conducting a raid in the area on January 5 as part of a probe into the ration distribution scam case. The TMC suspended Sheikh hours after his arrest.

Irani alleged that TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been "protecting" Sheikh and not the Constitution of India. Now she will have to answer to the people of the state, the senior BJP leader said.

"I want to express gratitude towards the court for its decision," Irani said and expressed confidence that the BJP's West Bengal unit will help the Sandeshkhali case victims get justice.

Around 600 complaints in the form of affidavits, including those of alleged sexual atrocities, land grabbing and other crimes such as assault and destruction of property, had been submitted before the Calcutta High Court by petitioner-lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal.

Speaking to reporters here, Chugh described Banerjee a “dictator” and alleged that she was protecting Sheikh.

The Calcutta High Court’s decision is a “big victory” for the victims of sexual exploitation and land grab in Sandeshkhali, he said.

"The court’s decision has exposed the real face of Mamata Banerjee, who has become a dictator. She was indifferent towards the plight of the victims of rape and atrocities in Sandeshkhali because her agenda was not to provide protection to them but criminals like Shahjahan Sheikh,” Chugh alleged.

“I welcome the Calcutta High Court’s decision. The victims will certainly get justice now. Action will be taken against the accused persons. Law will take its course,” he added.

BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya also hailed the court's order and said the party's state unit will ensure justice is done to the victims.

"Big win for the victims of Sandeshkhali. Calcutta High Court’s bench, led by the Chief Justice, transfers all cases of women rape, assault, molestation and land grab in Sandeshkhali to the CBI, away from the WB Police," Malviya said in a post on X.

"Truth will prevail. BJP West Bengal will ensure justice," the BJP leader said, alleging, "Mamata Banerjee had defended rapist Sheikh Shahjahan for over sixty days and called the protesting women propagandists". PTI PK AS AS