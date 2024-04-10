First step towards providing justice: Irani on HC ordering CBI probe into Sandeshkhali case

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday welcomed the Calcutta High Court's order for a CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali and said it was the first step towards providing justice to the victims.

The high court stated the investigation would be monitored by it and directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land that has allegedly been converted.

"I welcome the order of the court. This is the first stop in providing justice to Sandeshkahli's women and especially those who are poor," Irani told reporters.

Trinamool Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh is a key accused in sexual assault and land grab charges in Sandeshkhali. He was arrested in February in connection with an assault on Enforcement Directorate officials who were conducting a raid in the area on January 5 as part of a probe into the ration distribution scam case.

The TMC suspended Sheikh, hours after his arrest.

Irani alleged that Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been "protecting" Sheikh and not the Constitution. Now she will have to answer to the people of the state, the senior BJP leader said.

"I want to express gratitude towards the court for its decision," Irani said and expressed confidence that the BJP's West Bengal unit will help the Sandeshkhali case victims get justice.

Around 600 complaints in the form of affidavits, including those of alleged sexual atrocities, land grabbing and other crimes such as assault and destruction of property, had been submitted before the Calcutta High Court by petitioner-lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal. PTI PK PK NSD NSD