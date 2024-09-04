First stone laid for construction of Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Navi Mumbai's Ulwe

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) The first stone for the construction of a mega temple dedicated to Shri Lord Venkateshwara at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai was laid on Wednesday in the presence of senior Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials and industrialist Gautam Singhania.

IAS officer J Shyamala Rao, Executive Officer of TTD, and Venkaiah Choudhary, Additional Executive Officer of the trust, were present at the event.

The foundation stone of the grand shrine, a replica of the famous Balaji Temple located at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, was laid on June 7, 2023, at a ceremony presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

The temple is being built by the Raymond Group on a 10-acre plot allotted by the state government.

"The Shri Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Navi Mumbai is a project that holds immense cultural and spiritual significance for devotees in the region. This temple is a testament to our commitment to preserving and nurturing India's rich religious heritage.

"We will prioritize its completion and ensure it becomes a revered centre for worship and community gatherings in the near future," Raymond Ltd Chairman-cum-Managing Director Gautam Singhania said after laying the first ornamental stone of the temple.

The temple site at Ulwe in located near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and is also close to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu). PTI COR RSY