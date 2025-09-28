First surgery conducted successfully at IIT KGP's new super speciality hospital

Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) IIT Kharagpur's Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SPMSH) on Sunday successfully conducted its first surgery at its newly functional operation theatre, said a statement issued by the institute.

The procedure, led by senior surgeon Dr R K Behera, involved the removal of a foreign body under emergent conditions, it said.

The patient was discharged afterwards, underscoring the advanced day-care surgical services now available at the superspeciality hospital, the IIT Kharagpur statement said.

With the OT functional, SPMSH is set to rapidly scale up towards a 220-bed mission mode IPD hospital, expanding its surgical and speciality care capabilities, it said.

IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said, "It has been about three months since I assumed charge, and over this period, we have made our best efforts to advance from a minimally active polyclinic to a fully functional OPD, introduce state-of-the-art diagnostics and have now activated in-patient surgery. While this may appear routine elsewhere, for IIT Kharagpur, this marks a decisive breakthrough after years of stalemate." It reaffirms the institute's commitment to provide world-class healthcare to its students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community, while establishing SPMSH as a test bed for next-generation innovations in medical technology, Chakraborty added. PTI SUS BDC