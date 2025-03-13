First syllabus revision of administrative service being undertaken after 25 years in J-K: Omar

Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) Asserting that the first syllabus revision is being undertaken in nearly 25 years, requiring significant changes, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said finalisation of the syllabus of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) is in its final stages, and the examinations will be held soon.

Responding to a question from MLA Aijaz Ahmad Jan during the Question Hour in the Assembly, the chief minister acknowledged delays in finalisation of the syllabus for 2018-24 batches of administrative services but assured that the process is "nearing completion".

“The government has worked to streamline the process, though the complexity of the revision caused some unavoidable delays. This is the first syllabus revision in nearly 25 years, requiring significant changes,” Abdullah said.

He explained that the administration compared J-K’s syllabus with those of other states and Union Territories to align it with national standards.

"Relevant departments, including revenue, law, and information technology, contributed to the process. Senior IAS officers were also consulted in drafting the final syllabus," he said.

“The final draft is ready, and we will complete the process within a month,” he said.

Addressing concerns about 2018 and 2019 batches of Junior JKAS officers, Abdullah clarified that current rules do not allow their automatic confirmation. Their probation is subject to passing the departmental examination, he said.

According to rule 16, probationers must pass the exam within two years to be confirmed in service.

"However, due to major administrative changes under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the exam could not be conducted. The reorganisation required a revision of laws and regulations, including those governing the departmental examination, he said.

“A comprehensive syllabus revision was necessary to align with the new administrative structure and updated legal provisions,” Abdullah said.

A committee was formed to finalise the syllabus.

“We are expediting the finalisation process. Once the syllabus is approved, the examination will be conducted without delay, ensuring probationers can be confirmed as per the rules,” the chief minister said. PTI AB AB MNK MNK