First-time Congress MLAs seek Cabinet berths ahead of reshuffle

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) A group of first-time Congress MLAs in Karnataka has written to senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking representation in the state Cabinet during the proposed reshuffle.

In a joint representation addressed to the Congress high command and the state leadership, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the legislators urged that at least five first-time MLAs be inducted as ministers.

“As you are aware, the people of Karnataka have elected 38 members to the legislative assembly from the Indian National Congress for the first time and thereby sent out a clear message that they want to see new young faces in the Legislature,” the MLAs said in their letter.

The development came on the day Congress general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is in Bengaluru to attend ‘MGNREGA Bachao’ event.

The MLAs pointed out that when the 34-member ministry was formed under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, no first-time MLA was given an opportunity to serve in the Cabinet.

“That being the case, it is justified that the first time MLAs are also accommodated in the cabinet,” the letter stated.

Describing the move as the “need of the hour”, the legislators said young and proactive representatives should be given administrative responsibility.

“It is the need of the hour that young dynamic and proactive first-time MLAs are provided an opportunity to serve as ministers in the cabinet,” they said.

The legislators urged the party leadership to ensure fair representation in the event of a reshuffle. “We therefore request you to ensure that at least five first-time MLAs are accommodated as ministers in Karnataka, during the reshuffle,” the letter added.

The signatories argued that inducting newcomers into ministerial positions was not unprecedented and noted that in several states, first-time MLAs had been appointed as Chief Ministers or ministers.

They said a mix of youth and experience would provide the right balance for governance and help the party return to power in 2028, reaffirming their commitment to the Congress ideology and to delivering clean and transparent governance in the state.