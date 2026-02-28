First-time MLAs deserve ministerial berths, says Harish Gowda

Mysuru (Karnataka), Feb 28 (PTI) Congress MLA K Harish Gowda on Saturday urged the party leadership to consider first-time legislators for ministerial positions, stating that several senior leaders had themselves been inducted into the Cabinet during their maiden term.

Addressing reporters in Mysuru, he said Home Minister G Parameshwara and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar became ministers when they were first-time MLAs. All of them have now grown into mature and seasoned politicians.

"As many as 38 Congress MLAs have been elected for the first time. At least five among them should be given ministerial posts," the Chamaraja MLA said.

Gowda's remarks come amid internal discussions within the party over Cabinet expansion and leadership issues in the state.

Responding to questions about his presence at a recent dinner meeting associated with the camp of Shivakumar, he clarified that his attendance should not be misinterpreted.

"I had gone there to attend the birthday celebration of Magadi Balakrishna. I did not take part in any signature campaign in favour of DKS. No special meaning should be attached to my presence at the dinner meeting," he said.

Calling for an early solution to the leadership debate within the state unit, he added, "The high command should resolve the leadership confusion in the state at the earliest. Otherwise, it will have a serious impact on the party." Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna had thrown the party for 'like-minded' MLAs on Thursday night. Nearly 40 MLAs who support Shivakumar turned up. PTI GMS KH