First time MP from Pune Murlidhar Mohol sworn in as minister of state in Modi govt

Pune, Jun 9 (PTI) First time BJP MP from Pune Murlidhar Mohol was on Sunday inducted as minister of state in the Narendra Modi government.

A former mayor of Pune, he defeated Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar, who, incidentally had wrested BJP bastion Kasba in a recent Assembly bypoll.

Mohol (49) is a Maratha and his victory over Dhanegkar by more than 1.23 lakh votes helped the BJP retain Pune, Maharashtra's second largest city and one of the country's premier industrial and commercial hubs, for the third consecutive time.

He hails from Mulshi tehsil in the district and had graduated from Kolhapur University. He also took wrestling lessons there.

Mohol, who has attended RSS 'shakhas', became a corporator for the first time in 2002 and headed the standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation before becoming mayor in 2019.

He had lost the Assembly polls from Khadakwasla seat in Pune in 2009.

"I feel fortunate that I got the opportunity to be part of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I would like to express my gratitude towards the BJP leadership for giving me this opportunity," said Mohol. PTI SPK BNM