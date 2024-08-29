First-time Odisha MLA seeks additional security fearing 'political revenge'

Jajpur (Odisha), Aug 29 (PTI) A first-time Odisha MLA has sought additional security at his office and residence, expressing apprehension that his opponents could launch attacks for “political revenge”.

Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo, the MLA from Dharmasala constituency, has written to Jajpur Collector P Anvesha Reddy in this regard.

Underlining the need for additional security, he alleged that some armed "anti-social elements" attacked his staff at office in Jaraka on August 24.

The miscreants also fired in the air to threaten the staff, he claimed, adding that an FIR was filed at the Dharmasala police station following the incident.

“Though the police are investigating into the matter, the culprits are yet to be apprehended even five days after the incident,” Sahoo said in the letter.

Sahoo, who joined the BJP after being elected MLA as an independent candidate in the recently concluded elections, said he and his staff are in a state of “fright, shock and trauma” following the incident. PTI CORR BBM BBM RBT