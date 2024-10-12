First train passes through Kavaraipettai station, as Southern Railway clears a line

Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI) With the Southern Railway clearing derailed coaches and wagons and restoring a line, the first train passed through the Kavaraipettai station on Saturday night, the railway said.

Giving an update on the restoration work, the railway said train no.12434 (Chennai Rajdhani express) passed through the Kavaraipettai railway station UP mainline at 9.15 pm today, signifying the restoration of normalcy.

An hour before the train passed, the track was rendered fit for 10 kmph for the first train and after two trains pass, higher speed will be given, the railway said.

“Restoration work at Kavaraipettai is progressing rapidly, with the UP line now cleared of derailed coaches and wagons,” a release said.

A total of 10 coaches, including 9 AC coaches and a power car from Train No. 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express which collided on to a goods train on October 11 at 8.30 pm at Kavaraipettai, and two wagons of the goods train, have been removed using cranes.

“With the derailed rolling stock cleared, engineering track restoration and Overhead Equipment (OHE) work have commenced,” the release said.

Following the marked improvement in restoration, the southern railway withdrew its earlier notification on diversion of train routes and said trains will run on the normal route.

The railway authorities have been racing against time to complete the work and restore rail traffic in the section.

Earlier in the day, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, A M Chowdhary initiated a thorough inspection of the track, points and blocks, signals, station electronic interlocking systems, control panels and other significant safety, signal and operational aspects, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, M Senthamil Selvan, said in a release here.

Immediately after the accident the southern railway and Tamil Nadu government machinery swung into action to douse the flames of a blazing coach and in rescuing the passengers.

The passengers were transported by buses to Ponneri and then to Chennai Central by two EMU specials. Over 1,800 passengers of the accident-hit train left for their respective destinations and to Darbhanga by a special train earlier in the day from Central Railway station here.

The passengers were provided with food packets and water and the special train left at 4.45 am.

A high-level enquiry has been ordered into the incident. "It was not supposed to stop here (Kavaraipettai station), so it was to pass through it. After leaving Chennai, green signals were given for this train. The driver was following the signals correctly, but the train should have taken the main line. Instead, it took the loop line at the switch, which is where the error occurred," R N Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway, said.

The reasons for this were a matter of investigation. Seven to eight people have suffered injuries, and there are no casualties, Singh told reporters after visiting the accident site.

"Among the hurt, three grievously injured passengers were admitted to the Stanley Medical College Hospital, and four passengers with simple injuries were treated at Government Hospital, Ponneri. They were given ex-gratia as per norms," said D Om Prakash, Senior Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway.

Earlier, before boarding the special train, the passengers of the Darbhanga express were screened by the railway doctors at a medical camp held at the Central station.

Terming the collision as “an unfortunate incident” the railway said the restoration efforts were being carried out with maximum urgency and precision to ensure the safety of tracks, signals and other operational aspects.” Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the injured passengers undergoing treatment at the Stanley hospital here and consoled them.

Recalling the accident in Tiruvallur district last night, a passenger said “we were on the train when suddenly there was a loud noise, and no one understood what had happened.” “After about five minutes, when we looked outside, we saw the train had overturned, and there was complete chaos. Some coaches were on fire, and others had derailed. We quickly went to a nearby local station. We are safe and unharmed," he said.

Learning about the accident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin directed Minister Nasser, Tiruvallur district collector, and police officials to involve in rescue operations.