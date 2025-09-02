First Training Squadron of Indian Navy in Seychelles

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The ships of the First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy -- INS Tir, INS Shardul, and CGS Sarathi -- have arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles, as part of a long-range training deployment in the south-west Indian Ocean Region, officials said on Tuesday.

The deployment of 1TS is the third port call of the Indian Navy ships to Seychelles in 2025, a Navy spokesperson said.

Building "bridges of friendship" while training young minds, the ships of the 1TS arrived at Port Victoria on September 1. And, 1TS is presently on long-range training deployment in the south-west Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the spokesperson said.

This highlights the Indian Navy's robust bilateral engagement and maritime partnership aligned with the broader vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) in the IOR.

The arrival at port was marked with a ceremonial welcome by the Seychelles Defence Force (SDF) band, emphasising strong maritime ties between the two nations.

The Indian Navy's ceremonial Guard and Band were paraded onboard 1TS with equal solidarity, the Navy spokesperson said.

During the visit, senior officer of 1TS, Capt Tijo K Joseph, is scheduled to call on important dignitaries in the government of Seychelles, senior officers of the SDF and the Indian High Commission in that country, he said.

During the port call, professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, and training interactions with SDF personnel are planned.

As part of cultural exchanges and community engagement, yoga sessions, naval band performances, sports fixtures, and social outreach programs are scheduled, the officials said. PTI KND RHL