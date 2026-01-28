First two T-72 tanks overhauled by Vehicle Factory Jabalpur flagged off

Jabalpur, Jan 28 (PTI) The first two T-72 tanks overhauled under a pilot project by Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ), a unit of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), were flagged off on Wednesday.

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustainment (MGS), flagged off the two tanks.

To meet the increased requirement of battle tank overhauling for the Indian Army, AVNL selected VFJ, one of its production units, to expand the existing overhaul facilities at Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), a unit of AVNL, an official release said.

As part of this capacity expansion initiative, VFJ was approved to undertake pilot overhaul of tanks in 2025.

VFJ has successfully completed the overhaul as per the technical specifications and quality standards set by the Indian Army, demonstrating its capability and readiness to meet the Army's operational requirements, the release said.

Sanjay Dwivedi, CMD,AVNL, congratulated VFJ on successfully completing the overhaul within the stipulated timeframe and reiterated his commitment as the head of AVNL that AVNL and VFJ will continue to ensure the overhaul of tanks with full efficiency, the release said.

The chief guest of the ceremony, Lieutenant General Aujla, congratulated the entire AVNL and VFJ team.

"This was a very challenging task and by completing it on time, you have demonstrated your capability. In future also you will get a big task of overhauling tanks and I am sure that you will be able to complete it successfully," he said. PTI COR MAS KRK