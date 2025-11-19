First Vande Bharat sleeper needs 'minor' retrofitting, will be launched next month: Railway minister

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Minor retrofitting for the first Vande Bharat sleeper train is underway to improve passenger comfort, and the updated train will be launched next month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

The minister stated that after testing of the first rake, minor changes in the bogie and seats were suggested, which are now being addressed.

“Whatever issues that appeared during the testing of the first rake, we are addressing them in the first as well as in the second train,” Vaishnaw said during an interaction with reporters on Tuesday.

“Changes are minor in nature, but we are treating them as major because we want to match the high standards of passenger comfort,” he added.

Emphasising passenger convenience and safety, he said, “We don’t believe in shortcuts because we have to make a good product for the next generation.” When asked about the route and the probable date of launch, Vaishnaw said, “We will launch the train in December.” Officials at Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), which is manufacturing 10 Vande Bharat sleeper trains, confirmed that the first train, a prototype, is with them for retrofitting after extensive testing and trials under the supervision of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

“Since it is a prototype, it is very natural to test the train on all safety and comfort parameters. The first rake is back with us after intensive testing along with the suggested modifications,” a BEML official said.

Notably, the Railway Ministry, in a written statement to RDSO on October 28, conveyed its sanction for the introduction of a 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper train with certain modifications for future improvements.

These include provision of Arc Fault Detection Device (to prevent fire break-outs), relocation of the AC duct, provision of fire-survival cable for CCTV, and a third-party audit of the European standards for fire protection (EN 45545) and crashworthiness (EN 15227), among others.

“Emergency alarm button and its indication sign board is found to be hidden behind the upper berth connector console and appear inaccessible to passengers for operation in emergency situations. This needs to be suitably relocated at an appropriate accessible location in the future production,” the October 28 letter said.

In another letter, addressed to the RDSO as well as all the zonal railways on October 28, the ministry flagged furnishings and workmanship issues in the train.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train has missed several launch deadlines in the past. The most recent was October 15, which the minister had announced on September 23 as he briefed the media on the status of existing and upcoming railway projects in Punjab. PTI JP PRK PRK