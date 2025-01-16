First visual of Saif Ali Khan's attacker out, seen on building staircase

New Delhi: The first visuals of the suspect who entered actor Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai apartment and attacked him with a knife in the early hours of Thursday has gone viral.

Mumbai Police has spotted 2 suspects in the CCTV camera. One has been identified, police sources said.

The alleged suspect in the video can be seen on the building staircase.

"The suspect came to Saif Ali Khan's building by jumping from the adjacent building. He entered the house with the help of stairs" a police official said.

Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that raises intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life.

Khan, 54, was "out of danger" following emergency surgery, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in 'Satguru Sharan' building.

A 2.5-inch piece of knife was removed from his spine, the doctors said, adding he was on "100 percent recovery path".

Police registered a case of `armed robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt'. The attacker fled using the building's staircase, a senior police official said, adding that his CCTV visuals was traced on the sixth floor, and 10 teams have been formed to nab him.

Khan's domestic help, who raised the alarm first, also sustained a minor injury to her hand during the scuffle. She later lodged a police complaint.

As per the preliminary probe, the intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's flat, but possibly sneaked in at some point during the night.

Khan's domestic staff took him to Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw after the incident. He was operated upon by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.

A First Information Report was registered at Bandra police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 311 (robbery with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 331 (4) (house break-in or trespass at night) and other relevant provisions.

Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, and some other members of the family were present in the house when the incident took place.