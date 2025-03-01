First 'WE Park' opened in Kollam under Kerala's new design policy

Kollam (Kerala), Mar 1 (PTI) Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the 'WE Park' located under the railway bridge near SN College here, on Saturday.

'WE Park' is the first project completed under the Kerala government's new design policy, which aims to beautify and enhance the productivity of unused urban spaces, said an official release.

The park has a shuttle court, volleyball court, skating area, chess block, garden, seating arrangements, open gym, parking facility, basic amenities and kiosks, it added.

"The WE Park project, initiated by the Tourism Department, reflects our vision of contributing to a design-driven economy. We aim to transform unused or abandoned public spaces into creative areas for gatherings and activities, thereby adding value to these locations," Riyas said, according to the release.

"The project will serve as a stepping stone for advancing the Tourism Department's other initiatives under the design policy, which will significantly enhance our urban spaces," he added.

The design policy envisioned for the PWD and Tourism departments will utilise more urban spaces in the coming years and transform such spaces into vibrant and creative public spaces that would elevate the tourism experience of the state.

The project, which started in 2023, was completed at a cost of Rs 2 crore within a land area of 70 cents, the release said.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J Chinchu Rani, NK Premachandran MP, and Kollam Corporation Mayor Honey Benjamin were the chief guests of the inaugural function.